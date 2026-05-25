WestJet launches Toronto-Cardiff service

WestJet previously outlined plans to open four times weekly Toronto Pearson-Cardiff from 22-May-2026, alongside new Toronto Pearson-Glasgow from 15-May-2026 and proposed Toronto Pearson-Medellín and Toronto Pearson-Ponta Delgada services, both subject to government approval.1 Glasgow Airport later reported WestJet resumed four times weekly Toronto Pearson-Glasgow using Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, where Air Transat also operated the route.2