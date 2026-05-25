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    25-May-2026 1:19 PM

    WestJet launches Toronto-Cardiff service

    Cardiff Airport confirmed (23-May-2026) WestJet launched four times weekly Toronto Pearson-Cardiff service with Boeing 737 MAX 8 equipment. The airport stated it is the first service between Wales and Canada "in nearly 20 years". The carrier is the sole scheduled operator on the route, according to OAG. [more - original PR]

    Background

    WestJet previously outlined plans to open four times weekly Toronto Pearson-Cardiff from 22-May-2026, alongside new Toronto Pearson-Glasgow from 15-May-2026 and proposed Toronto Pearson-Medellín and Toronto Pearson-Ponta Delgada services, both subject to government approval.1 Glasgow Airport later reported WestJet resumed four times weekly Toronto Pearson-Glasgow using Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, where Air Transat also operated the route.2

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