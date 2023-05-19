19-May-2023 3:25 PM
WestJet Group cancels flights and parks aircraft in preparation for labour action
WestJet Group announced (18-May-2023) it has commenced flight cancellations in preparation for potential labour action from WestJet and Swoop pilots. The group said the decision to cancel flights comes as it remains in a "stalemate" with the Air Line Pilots Association. WestJet Group said it will park the majority of its Boeing 737 and 787 fleet in a "measured, phased and safe approach". WestJet Encore, WestJet Link and limited 737 flights will continue to operate during this time. [more - original PR]