Virgin Australia announces executive leadership team appointments

Virgin Australia CEO Jayne Hrdlicka announced (18-Jan-2021) the following key appointments to the executive leadership team to further drive transformation:

Lisa Burquest to become chief people officer;

Alistair Hartley to become chief transformation officer. Mr Hartley most recently served as director of strategy at IAG ;

; David Marr to become chief financial officer;

Nick Rohrlach to become CEO Velocity. Mr Rohrlach most recently served as Jetstar Japan co-CEO;

co-CEO; Susan Schneider promoted to become chief legal and risk officer;

Moksha Watts to become chief corporate affairs officer.

In Dec-2020, Virgin Australia appointed Paul Jones as chief customer and digital officer. Mr Jones most recently served as chief operating officer for Qantas. Several of the new appointments replace contractors or fill vacant positions. [more - original PR]