28-Sep-2022 2:56 PM
Virgin Atlantic Airways to join SkyTeam in 2023
Virgin Atlantic Airways announced (27-Sep-2022) plans to join SkyTeam in 1Q2023, becoming the alliance's first and only UK member airline and enhancing its transatlantic network and services connecting to London Heathrow Airport and Manchester Airport. Virgin's entry into the alliance builds on its transatlantic JV partnership with Delta Air Lines and Air France-KLM. SkyTeam CEO Kristin Colvile stated: "Virgin Atlantic will benefit from increased opportunities to expand its global network through partnerships and synergies [and] customers will have more ways to earn and burn miles while enjoying the service for which Virgin Atlantic is renowned". [more - original PR]