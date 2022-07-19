VINCI Airports signs 40 year concession contract for seven airports in Cabo Verde
Cabo Verde's Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva and VINCI Airports president Nicolas Notebaert signed (18-Jul-2022) a 40 year concession contract for Boa Vista Aristides Pereira International Airport, Maio Vila Do Maio Airport, Praia Nelson Mandela International Airport, Sal Amilcar Cabral International Airport, São Filipe Airport, São Nicolau Preguica Airport and São Pedro Cesária Évora Airport. The concession company will commence operating the airports in mid 2023, when financial arrangements are expected to be finalised. VINCI Airports will own 70% of the concession company and VINCI subsidiary ANA Aeroportos de Portugal will own 30%. The companies will be responsible for financing, operating, maintaining, extending and upgrading the airports. VINCI Airports aims to support Cabo Verde's tourism strategy through a project tailored to suit each airport. VINCI will also implement an environmental action plan, which will involve developing solar and wind power. The agreement is the first concession contract signed by VINCI Airports in Africa. [more - original PR]