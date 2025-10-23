VietJet Air suspends Con Dao services operated with COMAC C909s
VietJet Air confirmed (22-Oct-2025) the suspension of Hanoi-Con Dao and Ho Chi Minh City-Con Dao services operated with COMAC C909 aircraft. The LCC said the decision had been made "to streamline operations and further enhance its products and services on these routes". VietJet stated it intends to resume the services in mid Nov-2025. As previously reported by CAPA, VietJet launched the twice daily services on 19-Apr-2025, which were operating under a wet lease agreement with Chengdu Airlines. It marked the first time the C909 had been deployed on routes within Vietnam. VietJet is the third carrier in Southeast Asia to operate the C909, after Lao Airlines and TransNusa Air Services. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam previously stated it was working with COMAC and the CAAC to address technical and regulatory issues related to the C909, as the government considered removing regulatory obstacles for the aircraft to operate in Vietnam1. VietJet Air was the third Southeast Asian carrier to use the C909, after Lao Airlines and TransNusa Air Services2.