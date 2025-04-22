22-Apr-2025 11:28 AM
VietJet launches services from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Con Dao with C909s
VietJet Air launched (21-Apr-2025) twice daily Hanoi-Con Dao and Ho Chi Minh City-Con Dao services on 19-Apr-2025. The LCC operates the routes with two C909 aircraft under a wet lease agreement with Chengdu Airlines, marking the first time the C909 has been deployed on routes within Vietnam. VietJet is the third carrier in Southeast Asia to operate the C909, after Lao Airlines and TransNusa Air Services. [more - original PR] [more - original PR - COMAC]