5-Nov-2022 6:21 PM

VietJet Air in talks to launch services to Melbourne and Brisbane

VietJet Air board member Cuong Chu, speaking at the CAPA Asia Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (04-Nov-2022) "You need to find new markets to recover the business", adding while the carrier was previously focused on short haul destinations, it is now focusing on other destinations including Kazakhstan, India and Australia. Mr Chu added VietJet is in talks to launch services to Melbourne and Brisbane

