ver.di union calls warning strike at Berlin Brandenburg Airport

Lufthansa said it planned to maintain over half of its schedule and sixty percent of long haul connections on 12-Mar-2026 and 13-Mar-2026 during a Vereinigung Cockpit pilots’ strike, with other group and partner airlines covering “numerous” Frankfurt and Munich services and Lufthansa Cargo operating over eighty percent of its programme.1 Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr said ver.di talks were advanced and he was “quite optimistic” about reaching a solution.2