28-Nov-2025 11:46 AM
Venezuela revokes operating permits for six foreign airlines
Venezuela's National Institute of Civil Aviation (INAC), via its official Instagram account, announced (27-Nov-2025) the operating permits for avianca, GOL, Iberia, LATAM Airlines Colombia, TAP Air Portugal and Turkish Airlines were revoked on 26-Nov-2025. The airlines had temporarily suspended services to and from Venezuela in response to air safety alerts issued by the US and Spain. IATA urged Venezuelan authorities to reconsider the decision to revoke the operating permits. [more - original PR - IATA]