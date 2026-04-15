VC union calls for Lufthansa pilots to strike on 16/17-Apr-2026
Germany's Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) union, via its official LinkedIn account, announced (14-Apr-2026) a new strike call for Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa CityLine and Eurowings pilots in response to lack of progress in negotiations on pension schemes and a new collective bargaining agreement for Lufthansa CityLine employees. The industrial action will affect Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa CityLine flights departing German airports from 00:01 on 16-Apr-2026 to 23:59 on 17-Apr-2026, and Eurowings flights from 00:01 to 23:59 on 16-Apr-2026. VC has proposed a binding mediation process to Lufthansa to resolve the labour dispute through an independent third party to avoid further escalation.
Background ✨
VC previously called pilots at Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, Lufthansa CityLine and Eurowings to strike on 13-Apr-2026 and 14-Apr-2026, while noting Lufthansa and Lufthansa CityLine services to selected Middle East and regional destinations would not be affected.1 VC accepted a Lufthansa Group offer to discuss the occupational pension scheme for Lufthansa and Lufthansa Cargo pilots, scheduling talks for the week commencing 23-Mar-2026.2 During earlier VC strikes on 12-Mar-2026 and 13-Mar-2026, Lufthansa planned to operate over 50% of flights and 60% of long haul services, with Lufthansa Cargo aiming to operate over 80% of its programme.3