US FAA: Nine aviation authorities participating in 737 MAX JATR, first meeting in late Apr-2019

US FAA reported (19-Apr-2019) experts from nine civil aviation authorities have confirmed they will participate in the Boeing 737 MAX Joint Authorities Technical Review (JATR), established by the FAA earlier in Apr-2019. The JATR team will conduct a comprehensive review of the certification of the aircraft's automated flight control system. The team is scheduled to first meet on 29-Apr-2019 and its work is expected to take 90 days. Confirmed participants include: