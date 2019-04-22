22-Apr-2019 10:27 AM
US FAA: Nine aviation authorities participating in 737 MAX JATR, first meeting in late Apr-2019
US FAA reported (19-Apr-2019) experts from nine civil aviation authorities have confirmed they will participate in the Boeing 737 MAX Joint Authorities Technical Review (JATR), established by the FAA earlier in Apr-2019. The JATR team will conduct a comprehensive review of the certification of the aircraft's automated flight control system. The team is scheduled to first meet on 29-Apr-2019 and its work is expected to take 90 days. Confirmed participants include:
- Australia: Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA);
- Brazil: Agencia Nacional de Aviação Civil (ANAC);
- Canada: Transport Canada Civil Aviation (TCCA);
- China: Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC);
- EU: European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA);
- Japan: Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB);
- Indonesia: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA);
- Singapore: Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS);
- UAE: General Civil Aviation Authority (UAE GCAA).