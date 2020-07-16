US FAA confirms Category 2 IASA rating for Pakistan

US FAA confirmed (15-Jul-2020) it assigned a Category 2 rating to Pakistan for failing to comply with ICAO safety standards under the FAA's International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme, downgraded from a Category 1 rating. Airlines from countries with a Category 2 rating are not permitted to launch new services to the US, increase frequency on existing services to the US or carry the code of any US airline. [more - original PR]