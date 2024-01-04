US airlines cancel 1.2% of flights in 2023, lowest cancellation rate since 2013

US Department of Transportation (DoT) reported (03-Jan-2024) US airlines operated 16.3 million flights in 2023 with a cancellation rate of below 1.2%, the lowest recorded rate since 2013. DoT secretary Pete Buttigieg stated: "We are glad to see this 10 year low rate of cancellations, and our Department will continue to take every step to ensure air travel is smooth and safe for passengers in the new year". [more - original PR]