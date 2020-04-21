UNWTO urges members to pressure governments to rethink tax and employment policies

Global Tourism Crisis Committee reported (17-Apr-2020) the UNWTO urged members to increase pressure on world leaders to rethink tax policies and employment policies relating to tourism and to help make sure businesses survive to help drive wider recovery efforts. This call to action comes as decision makers come under mounting pressure to take concrete steps to help combat COVID-19. Drawing up financial and economic responses has been the central focus of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank this week, while the European Commission has been enhancing political cooperation within the EU. The crisis committee meeting was also held against the backdrop of the Saudi Presidency of the G20 calling on governments, private organisations and philanthropists to contribute a collective USD8 billion to address the existing financing gap and properly address the pandemic. [more - original PR]