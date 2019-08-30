30-Aug-2019 1:27 PM
UNWTO: 58% of all international tourists travelled by air in 2018
UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) reported (29-Aug-2019) the following key highlights from its International Tourism Highlights 2019 report:
- Asia and the Pacific and Africa led growth in arrivals with a 7% increase in 2018, while Asia and the Pacific and Europe enjoyed above-average growth in tourism earnings;
- Among the world's top 10 destinations in arrivals and receipts, France continued to lead in international tourist arrivals, while the US remained the largest tourism earner in 2018. Japan entered the top 10 earners ranking following seven years of double-digit growth in international tourism receipts;
- The top 10 tourism earners account for almost half of total tourism receipts, while the top 10 destinations in arrivals receive 40% of worldwide arrivals;
- China remained the world's largest spender, with USD277 billion spending on international tourism in 2018 or one-fifth of international tourism expenditure, followed by the US;
- Four out of five tourists visit a destination in their own region;
- 58% of all international tourists arrive to their destinations by air. The share of air travel has increased from 46% in 2000 to 58% in 2018;
- The share of leisure travel has grown from 50% in 2000 to 56% in 2018. Leisure travel is the main purpose of visit in all world regions except the Middle East, where visiting friends and relatives (VFR), or for health or religious purposes predominates;
- The share of world population requiring a traditional visa declined from 75% in 1980 to 53% in 2018. [more - original PR]