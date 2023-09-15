United Airlines 'able to come back very quickly' post-COVID, deploy fleet: regional manager

United Airlines regional manager AU, NZ, FP Timothy Wallis, speaking at the CAPA Australia Pacific Aviation Summit, stated (14-Sep-2023) while the carrier experienced slight fleet and pilot attrition during the COVID-19 pandemic, United "did not retire a lot of fleet or pilots". Mr Wallis reported the carrier was "able to come back very quickly" when borders reopened in areas where some competitors were unable to and shift capacity to emerging and open markets. Mr Wallis noted United is "not flying as much to China or India or Japan".