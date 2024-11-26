Unexpected AviAlliance entry into UK airport market may be down to mixed 2024
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'AviAlliance acquires three smaller UK airports from AGS - what will the future hold for all of them?', stated (22-Nov-2024) AviAlliance's somewhat mixed performance in 2024 - including its share loss in Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport, increased holding in Athens International Airport, the continued positive performance of San Juan Luis Munoz Marin International Airport and the general downturn of the regional aviation market impacting some of its airports in Germany - may have impacted the investor's decision to enter the airport market in the UK. AviAlliance is confident in its investment in Aberdeen International Airport, Glasgow Airport and Southampton Airport, but faces a challenge. The sale of AGS should be completed in 1Q2025. [more - CAPA Analysis]