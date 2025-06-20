UK Government: US tariffs to be 'removed completely' for UK aerospace sector

UK's Government stated (17-Jun-2025) British aerospace manufacturers will benefit from the UK-US trade deal agreed in May-2025. The US committed to reducing tariffs on UK aerospace goods, such as engines and similar aircraft parts, from the general 10% tariff being applied to all other countries. The UK Government stated tariffs will be "removed completely" for the UK aerospace sector. Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç commented: "The tariff exemptions on aircraft, aero engines and parts that have been secured are truly significant... The US is a vitally important market for Rolls-Royce and we welcome the strengthening of trade ties between the two countries". [more - original PR]