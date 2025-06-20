UK Government: US tariffs to be 'removed completely' for UK aerospace sector
UK's Government stated (17-Jun-2025) British aerospace manufacturers will benefit from the UK-US trade deal agreed in May-2025. The US committed to reducing tariffs on UK aerospace goods, such as engines and similar aircraft parts, from the general 10% tariff being applied to all other countries. The UK Government stated tariffs will be "removed completely" for the UK aerospace sector. Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç commented: "The tariff exemptions on aircraft, aero engines and parts that have been secured are truly significant... The US is a vitally important market for Rolls-Royce and we welcome the strengthening of trade ties between the two countries". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick confirmed the agreement would allow Rolls-Royce engines and similar plane parts to enter the US tariff free, and indicated an announcement regarding a UK purchase of USD10 billion in Boeing aircraft was forthcoming1. AerCap CFO Peter Juhas previously noted that zero tariff regimes have been "hugely positive for US aerospace" and that tariff increases create uncertainty and raise costs2.