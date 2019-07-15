15-Jul-2019 4:23 PM
UK CMA: Government green paper presumes Heathrow will remain UK's principal international hub
UK's Competition and Markets Authority's (CMA) reported (10-Jul-2019) the following in a response to 'Aviation 2050: The Future of UK Aviation', the Department for Transport's green paper outlining proposals for a new aviation strategy:
- Developing new capacity at London Heathrow Airport will potentially lead to as many as 350 additional daily slot pairs being made available;
- The green paper presumes London Heathrow will remain the UK's principal international hub, also reflected in the commission's decision to support Heathrow's third runway;
- There may be a demand case for additional capacity from 2030, given the complexity and long timescales to deliver airport expansion, the government should consider how airport operators and owners can develop their own investment and development plans for long term growth, to facilitate competition between airports in the medium to long term;
- There are significant social and environmental impacts associated with airport expansion that the planning framework needs to balance against the commercial desires of the aviation sector and the potential benefits to passengers;
- If any future national decision is made on whether additional capacity through additional runways should be approved, the government should include an assessment of the impact on competition. [more - original PR]