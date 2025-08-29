Loading
UK Civil Aviation Authority reports record pax traffic for UK airports in 2Q2025

UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) reported (28-Aug-2025) UK airports handled a record 81 million passengers between Apr-2025 and Jun-2025, an increase of 3% year-on-year. CAA reported 75% of services operated on time during the period, an increase of 8%. UK airports recorded 141 million passengers in 1H2025. Additional findings for 2Q2025 include:

  • Cargo tonnage grew 6% to 700,000 tons;
  • Top destinations for international cargo included Dubai, New York, Doha and Leipzig, with "especially high year-on-year growth of cargo tonnage" to Asian markets. Delhi increased 61% and Mumbai increased 41%;
  • Airports across the north of England recorded "especially high growth in terminal passengers", with nearly 750,000 additional passengers passing through Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Leeds Bradford airports. [more - original PR]

