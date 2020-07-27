Become a CAPA Member
27-Jul-2020

UK amends travel restrictions for Spain

UK's First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Dominic Raab, via his official Twitter account, stated (27-Jul-2020) the UK updated its travel advice for Spain. According to the UK's official website, the Foreign & Commonwealth Office advised against all non essential travel to mainland Spain from 26-Jul-2020, and passengers returning to the UK from mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and Canary Islands are required to self isolate for 14 days. 

