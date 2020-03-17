17-Mar-2020 10:18 AM
UIA to suspend international services until end of Mar-2020
Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) announced (16-Mar-2020) plans to suspend international scheduled services from 17-Mar-2020 to 31-Mar-2020, as a result of a decision by Ukraine's Government to temporarily ban the entry of foreign citizens in response to the coronavirus outbreak. UIA will continue to operate domestic services, and charter, evacuation and technical services as required. The carrier will operate inbound services from Baku, Bangkok, Chisinau, Dubai, Cairo, Istanbul, New York, Tel Aviv, Tbilisi, Toronto and Yerevan. [more - original PR]