5-Mar-2026 2:45 PM
UAE airlines, airports and SalamAir update airspace closure and limited services
Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, flydubai, Air Arabia, Fujairah International Airport and SalamAir, via their official websites and social media accounts, confirmed (04/05-Mar-2026) the following updates for UAE services as of 04-Mar-2026:
- Emirates Airline: "All scheduled Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until 23:59 UAE time on [07-Mar-2026], due to airspace closures across the region. Emirates continues to operate a limited flight schedule. We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority on these limited flights. Customers transiting in Dubai will only be accepted for travel if their connecting flight is operating. Please do not go to the airport unless you have been notified directly by Emirates or hold a confirmed booking for these flights";
- Etihad Airways: "Regional airspace closures continue to impact Etihad Airways' operations, and all flights to and from Abu Dhabi are suspended until 06:00 UAE time on [06-Mar-2026]. In coordination with UAE authorities and subject to strict operational and safety approvals, a limited number of repositioning, cargo and repatriation flights are operating. Select services are available for sale on etihad.com for travel on [04/05-Mar-2026], where approvals have been confirmed";
- flydubai: "flydubai will resume scheduled flights to several destinations across its network from" 05-Mar-2026. "Meanwhile, operations to some destinations continue to be impacted where airspace restrictions remain in place";
- Air Arabia: "Flights to and from the UAE remain temporarily suspended until 15:00 UAE time on" 09-Mar-2026. "A limited number of flights continue to operate in coordination with the relevant authorities, subject to operational and safety approvals";
- Fujairah International Airport: "Flights departing Fujairah to Muscat are available on" 04/05-Mar-2026, with connections from Muscat to Kozhikode, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Istanbul, Cairo and Karachi;
- SalamAir: Operating twice daily Muscat-Fujairah service until 14-Mar-2026, enabling passengers to travel from Fujairah to Muscat to connect to Istanbul, Cairo Sphinx and Colombo. [more - original PR - Emirates] [more - original PR - Etihad - II] [more - original PR - flydubai - III]