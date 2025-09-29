Turkish Airlines orders up to 75 Boeing widebodies and negotiates 150 737 MAX orders
Boeing and Turkish Airlines announced (25-Sep-2025) a firm order for up to 75 787s, marking the carrier's largest ever Boeing widebody purchase. The deal comprises 35 787-9s, 15 787-10s and options for 25 787s. The aircraft are scheduled for delivery from 2029 to 2034. Turkish Airlines is also continuing negotiations with Rolls-Royce and GE Aerospace. Within the scope of the acquisition, negotiations were completed for 100 firm orders and 50 options for 737 MAX 8 and MAX 10 aircraft. Orders for the 737 MAXs will be placed subject to the conclusion of discussions with engine manufacturer CFM International. The 787 and 737 MAX orders will double Turkish Airlines' Boeing fleet. The 787-10s are expected to provide Turkish Airlines with additional passenger and cargo capacity while improving fuel efficiency on high demand routes between Istanbul and destinations in the US, Africa, Southeast Asia and the Middle East. Turkish Airlines aims to expand its fleet beyond 800 aircraft, while increasing the proportion of next generation aircraft to 90% by 2033 and 100% by 2035. Turkish Airlines operates more than 200 Boeing jets, including the 787-9, 777, 737 MAX, 737NG and 777F. [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - original PR - Turkish Airlines]