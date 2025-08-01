TTF CEO: SAF now a 'critical' part of decision making process on booking.com

Tourism & Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, commented (31-Jul-2025) on the impact of sustainability in the travel industry, stating: "In the business event space, we're bidding for major events that we aren't getting as people aren't going to send employees to Australia on aircraft without sustainable aviation fuel (SAF)". Ms Osmond said: "We're losing significant investment for Australia by not having those business events". She added: "Over the last five years, booking.com global surveys have gone from 49% interested to 91% of people saying [SAF] was a critical part of the decision making process".