Airbus: 'Australia is in the position to be a SAF superpower'

Airbus chief representative Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Stephen Forshaw, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) the Australian Government needs to do more to support sustainable initiatives in the aviation industry, adding: "We are in a position where we should be a SAF superpower and we're not". Mr Forshaw said Australia is "too slow" in advancing sustainability projects, adding the government should do more in regard to planning and environmental approvals. Mr Forshaw said action needs to be taken within the next 12 months, otherwise aviation risks becoming "the second largest contributor to Australia's greenhouse gas emissions by 2040".