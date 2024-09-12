Qantas executive manager climate change: SAF 'a really good opportunity for Australia'

Qantas executive manager climate change Fiona Messent, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (12-Sep-2024) the aviation industry is "really putting the pressure on" to develop the sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) sector in Australia. Ms Messent said the economic potential of a local SAF industry "is material", with the potential to deliver fuel security, create up to 70,000 jobs and make an AUD13 billion (USD8.7 billion) contribution to GDP by 2040. She said SAF is "a really good opportunity for Australia".