Boeing sustainability lead calls for demand and supply side support for SAF
Boeing sustainability lead - Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific Kimberly Camrass, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) industry stakeholders "really need to rally around" the ICAO goal to achieve a 5% emissions reduction through the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030. Ms Camrass commented on policies related to SAF, stating: "We really need a demand side signal", and adding: "We need supply side support". Ms Camrass said greater use of SAF by air forces can send "a really strong demand signal", while supply side policies should be carefully designed and implemented "to share the cost".
Background ✨
Industry experts have highlighted that scaling up domestic SAF production requires investment, time, policy and leadership to ensure commercial viability, with Australia committed to a 43% emissions reduction by 2030 and net zero by 20501. Recent studies in New Zealand emphasised the importance of defining feedstocks, policy frameworks and demand signals, especially given the country's reliance on imported jet fuel and the growing share of aviation emissions2.