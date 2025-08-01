Boeing sustainability lead calls for demand and supply side support for SAF

Boeing sustainability lead - Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific Kimberly Camrass, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) industry stakeholders "really need to rally around" the ICAO goal to achieve a 5% emissions reduction through the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030. Ms Camrass commented on policies related to SAF, stating: "We really need a demand side signal", and adding: "We need supply side support". Ms Camrass said greater use of SAF by air forces can send "a really strong demand signal", while supply side policies should be carefully designed and implemented "to share the cost".