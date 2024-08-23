Trinidad & Tobago Government 'is very serious about the aviation industry': Transport Minister
Trinidad and Tobago's Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (22-Aug-2024) the Trinidad and Tobago Government has "invested significant resources" in the aviation sector. Mr Sinanan said the country's tourism, energy and manufacturing sectors drive demand for business as well as leisure travel. He said the government has invested "heavily" in airport facilities, including Port of Spain Piarco Airport and Tobago ANR Robinson International Airport, US FAA Category 1 certification and air services agreements with countries such as the UAE, Qatar, Netherlands, Ghana and Nigeria. Mr Sinanan stated: "We can facilitate any demand that you have in the aviation sector", and added: "This government is very serious about the aviation industry".