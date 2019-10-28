Become a CAPA Member
28-Oct-2019 9:31 AM

Tourism Export Council of New Zealand expecting stable tourism for summer season

Tourism Export Council of New Zealand reported (25-Oct-2019) it is expecting tourism within New Zealand to stabilise "after years of double digit growth". Tourism Export Council CEO Judy Chen reported "as a whole it's looking like it's going to be a reasonable summer for most operators after a relatively quiet winter period" with visitor spend "holding well". Ms Chen stated New Zealand's "premium sector are expecting a really good summer", with Australia and the US to hold up within the summer months, Europe to remain steady, and China to decrease in dramatic growth. [more - original PR]

