Tigerair Taiwan partners with Dohop to launch 'Tigerhop Connect' booking platform
Tigerair Taiwan partnered (01-Oct-2026) with Dohop to launch the 'Tigerhop Connect' booking platform on 01-Oct-2026, announced at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia. The platform utilises Dohop's RetailConnect technology to enable passengers "to easily book connecting flights to partner destinations during the same booking process", while also enabling "Tigerair Taiwan to overcome the complex technical limitations of traditional interline or shared flight numbers, efficiently integrating its own network with partner flights". Scoot is the first airline partner to join Tigerhop Connect, meaning "passengers departing from Singapore can easily transfer through [Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport] to various destinations" in Japan, while passengers departing from various destinations in Japan "no longer need to lug large luggage within Japan, but can easily depart from their nearest airport to Singapore". Tigerair Taiwan chairman Huang Shih-hui stated: "Through our collaboration with Dohop, we are able to extend our international routes in a more flexible manner", adding: "In the future, we also look forward to working with more aviation partners to further cultivate the Asia-Pacific market and provide Tigerair fans with a more comprehensive and borderless flying experience". [more - original PR - Chinese]