Thailand reduces quarantine to seven nights for Sandbox destinations

Tourism Authority of Thailand announced (04-Oct-2021) travellers who wish to visit Thailand and are fully vaccinated will now be required to stay within the Sandbox destinations for seven nights before continuing to other parts of the country. This has been reduced from 14 days and the number of PCR tests required was reduced from three to two on 01-Oct-2021. The reduced requirement in Sandbox destinations applies to Phuket, Surat Thani, Phang-Nga and Krabi. Travellers who are not fully vaccinated are required to spend 10 nights under the Sandbox programme. [more - original PR]