Thai LCCs relying heavily on fast growing Thailand-China market

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Thailand-China LCC expansion drives enormous growth', stated (17-Oct-2018) Thailand-China has emerged as one the world's largest and fastest growing air travel markets. There are close to 1300 weekly services from Thailand to China, generating 250,000 one way seats. Seven years ago there were 200 weekly services, generating only 40,000 one way seats. Thailand has become the most popular destination for Chinese travellers outside greater China. Chinese visitor numbers to Thailand are on pace to exceed 11 million in 2018, compared to less than two million in 2011. The LCC penetration rate in the Thailand-China market grew from 7% to 44% over the past seven years and is poised to increase further as all Thailand's LCCs are banking heavily on China as they expand. [more - CAPA Analysis]