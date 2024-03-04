Thai Government unveils plan to develop Thailand into Asia Pacific aviation hub

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin launched (01-Mar-2024) the Thailand Vision project to develop the country into a key aviation hub in the Asia Pacific region. Planned initiatives include:

Expansion of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport to handle 150 million passengers p/a by 2030, including construction of an additional terminal and fourth runway;

Expansion of Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport to handle 50 million passengers p/a by 2030, including expansion and renovation of Terminals 1 and 2;

Construction of Phang Nga - Andaman International Airport;

Expansion of Phuket International Airport to handle 18 million passengers p/a by 2030;

Establishment of a temperature controlled cargo warehouse system;

Increased collaboration with airlines, tourism agencies and hotels to develop the Thai aviation sector;

Adoption of sustainable aviation fuel, including support for domestic production.

As previously reported by CAPA, Phang Nga - Andaman International Airport is expected to be operational by 2031 and will serve as a hub for long haul international services.