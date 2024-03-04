Become a CAPA Member
4-Mar-2024

Thai Government unveils plan to develop Thailand into Asia Pacific aviation hub

Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin launched (01-Mar-2024) the Thailand Vision project to develop the country into a key aviation hub in the Asia Pacific region. Planned initiatives include:

As previously reported by CAPA, Phang Nga - Andaman International Airport is expected to be operational by 2031 and will serve as a hub for long haul international services. [more - original PR]

