4-Mar-2024 2:57 PM
Thai Government unveils plan to develop Thailand into Asia Pacific aviation hub
Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin launched (01-Mar-2024) the Thailand Vision project to develop the country into a key aviation hub in the Asia Pacific region. Planned initiatives include:
- Expansion of Bangkok Suvarnabhumi International Airport to handle 150 million passengers p/a by 2030, including construction of an additional terminal and fourth runway;
- Expansion of Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport to handle 50 million passengers p/a by 2030, including expansion and renovation of Terminals 1 and 2;
- Construction of Phang Nga - Andaman International Airport;
- Expansion of Phuket International Airport to handle 18 million passengers p/a by 2030;
- Establishment of a temperature controlled cargo warehouse system;
- Increased collaboration with airlines, tourism agencies and hotels to develop the Thai aviation sector;
- Adoption of sustainable aviation fuel, including support for domestic production.
As previously reported by CAPA, Phang Nga - Andaman International Airport is expected to be operational by 2031 and will serve as a hub for long haul international services. [more - original PR]