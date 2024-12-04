Thai Airways' restructuring efforts spur impressive financial turnaround

CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Thai Airways seeks more aircraft to continue its restructuring momentum', stated (04-Dec-2024) Thai Airways' extensive restructuring efforts have spurred an impressive financial turnaround and now the airline is undertaking a rapid fleet rebuild to pursue its revised strategy. The airline revealed the scope of its ambitions in 2023, when it placed an order for 45 Boeing 787s. Since then, it has been adding as many leased widebodies as it can in order to grow into its new opportunities before the 787s arrive. While the airline was already a player in the international transit market before the COVID-19 pandemic, it now intends to put more focus on this part of the business. Thailand is well located as a connecting point between major markets and the airline's fleet overhaul will be better suited to supporting this effort. [more - CAPA Analysis]