Thai Airways seeks more aircraft to continue its restructuring momentum
Thai Airways' extensive restructuring efforts have spurred an impressive financial turnaround, and now the airline is undertaking a rapid fleet rebuild to pursue its revised strategy.
The airline revealed the scope of its ambitions a year ago in 2023, when it placed an order for 45 Boeing 787s. Since then, it has been adding as many leased widebodies as it can in order to grow into its new opportunities before the 787s arrive.
While the airline was a player in the international transit market before the COVID-19 pandemic, it now intends to put a lot more focus on this part of the business.
Thailand is well located as a connecting point between some major markets, and its fleet overhaul will be better suited to supporting this effort.
Thai CEO Chai Eamsiri talked about the airline's strategy and turnaround on the sidelines of the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines annual meeting in Brunei on 13-Nov-2024.
