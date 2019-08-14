Become a CAPA Member
14-Aug-2019 10:18 AM

Thai Airways plans to implement strategies to reduce expenses and increase revenue in 2019

Thai Airways announced (13-Aug-2019) plans to implement the following strategies, to reduce expenses and increase revenue amid "external crises": 

  • SaveTG Co-Creation, a cost reduction plan allowing the carrier to propose ideas and suggestions to the management team, and grants passengers the opportunity to suggest solutions for the company;
  • Thai is currently cooperating with FoodInnoPolis to develop a zero waste management action plan;
  • A new marketing strategy will be implemented in 4Q2019 to launch nonstop service to Sendai;
  • Digital marketing, including promotions in digital media on a regular basis;
  • Offering of products and services through business alliances. A project is currently underway for Thai to collaborate with CafeAmazon to expand business in Thailand and Asia;
  • Integrated route network with Thai Smile, offering systematic connectivity, which will be implemented regionally during 4Q2019. [more - original PR]

