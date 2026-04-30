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    30-Apr-2026 12:44 PM

    TAROM to relocate to T3 at Frankfurt Airport from 10-May-2026

    TAROM announced (29-Apr-2026) plans to relocate operations to Frankfurt Airport's new Terminal 3 from 10-May-2026. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Fraport inaugurated Frankfurt Airport’s EUR4 billion Terminal three, which was expected to commence operations on 23-Apr-2026 with initial capacity of around 19 million passengers p/a, using Piers G, H and J.1 Frankfurt Airport said Terminal three became operational, handling 6000 passengers across 24 flights on its first day.2 Several airlines planned transfers to Terminal three, including China Eastern (23-Apr-2026), Oman Air (25-Apr-2026), Gulf Air (01-May-2026) and Vietnam Airlines (19-May-2026).3 4 5 6

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