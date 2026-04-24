Gulf Air to relocate Frankfurt operations to Terminal 3 from 01-May-2026
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Background ✨
Fraport inaugurated Frankfurt Airport’s EUR4 billion Terminal three, with operations scheduled to start on 23-Apr-2026 and initial capacity of around 19 million passengers p/a across Piers G, H and J.1 Airlines began announcing transfers from Terminal two, including China Eastern from 23-Apr-2026 and Oman Air from 25-Apr-2026.2 3 Fraport previously said 57 Terminal two airlines were to move in phases through early Jun-2026, with Condor scheduled for summer 2027.4 5