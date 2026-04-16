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    16-Apr-2026 12:35 PM

    Oman Air to relocate Frankfurt operations to Terminal 3 from 25-Apr-2026

    Oman Air, via its official website and LinkedIn account, announced (15-Apr-2026) plans to move its operations to Frankfurt Airport's new Terminal 3, effective 25-Apr-2026. As previously reported by CAPA, Frankfurt Airport's Terminal 3 is scheduled for inauguration on 23-Apr-2026.

    Background ✨

    Fraport stated Frankfurt Airport’s EUR4 billion Terminal three was scheduled to open on 23-Apr-2026, offering initial capacity of around 19 million passengers p/a and featuring 21 security lanes.1 2 It expected 57 airlines then based in Terminal two to transfer in phases from mid-Apr-2026 to early-Jun-2026, while Condor planned to switch in summer 2027.2 3

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