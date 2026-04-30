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    30-Apr-2026 11:07 AM

    Vietnam Airlines to relocate to T3 at Frankfurt Airport

    Vietnam Airlines, via its official Facebook account, announced (28-Apr-2026) plans to relocate operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 3 at Frankfurt Airport from 19-May-2026.

    Background

    Fraport stated Frankfurt Airport’s EUR4 billion Terminal three was scheduled for inauguration on 23-Apr-2026, with 57 airlines expected to move from Terminal two in phases from mid-Apr-2026 to early-Jun-2026, and an initial capacity of around 19 million passengers p/a.1 2 Oman Air and China Eastern Airlines also announced transfers from Terminal two to Terminal three from 25-Apr-2026 and 23-Apr-2026 respectively.3 4

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