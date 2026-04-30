Vietnam Airlines to relocate to T3 at Frankfurt Airport

Fraport stated Frankfurt Airport’s EUR4 billion Terminal three was scheduled for inauguration on 23-Apr-2026, with 57 airlines expected to move from Terminal two in phases from mid-Apr-2026 to early-Jun-2026, and an initial capacity of around 19 million passengers p/a.1 2 Oman Air and China Eastern Airlines also announced transfers from Terminal two to Terminal three from 25-Apr-2026 and 23-Apr-2026 respectively.3 4