TAP Air Portugal responds to selection of Lufthansa as future private shareholder

TAP Air Portugal chairman of the board of directors Carlos Oliveira commented (14-Oct-2026) on Lufthansa Group's selection as TAP's future private shareholder and strategic partner by Portugal's Government, stating: "This decision opens new prospects for the company's future. Beyond the arrival of a new shareholder, it is essential to ensure that this partnership translates into concrete growth opportunities, a stronger and more competitive TAP, and the creation of value for Portugal". He added: "Important steps still lie ahead. Until the transaction is finalised, we will remain focused on our strategy, our customers, and our responsibilities toward the airline. We look to the future with confidence, ambition, and a sense of responsibility". [more - original PR - TAP Air Portugal - Spanish]