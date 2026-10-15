TAP Air Portugal responds to selection of Lufthansa as future private shareholder
TAP Air Portugal chairman of the board of directors Carlos Oliveira commented (14-Oct-2026) on Lufthansa Group's selection as TAP's future private shareholder and strategic partner by Portugal's Government, stating: "This decision opens new prospects for the company's future. Beyond the arrival of a new shareholder, it is essential to ensure that this partnership translates into concrete growth opportunities, a stronger and more competitive TAP, and the creation of value for Portugal". He added: "Important steps still lie ahead. Until the transaction is finalised, we will remain focused on our strategy, our customers, and our responsibilities toward the airline. We look to the future with confidence, ambition, and a sense of responsibility". [more - original PR - TAP Air Portugal - Spanish]
Background ✨
Portugal’s Council of Ministers approved the start of negotiations with Lufthansa and Air France-KLM for the purchase of 44.9% of TAP, requesting final improved proposals.1 Portugal’s Infrastructure Minister Miguel Pinto Luz said the buyer decision depended on more than price, requiring commitments to strengthen TAP’s network beyond Lisbon across Portugal’s nine other airports, with binding bids due by 29-Jul-2026.2 Lufthansa later said it offered EUR1.025 billion for 44.9%, potentially rising to EUR1.2 billion for 49.9%, and CEO Carsten Spohr described TAP as strong and profitable and a long-standing Star Alliance partner.3