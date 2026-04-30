Swissport to acquire majority stake in CV Handling

Swissport continued to win and renew handling mandates across Europe, including a seven-year ground handling licence renewal at Zurich Airport, where it employed around 2300 staff and operated since 19961, and the start of ground handling at Frankfurt Airport under a seven-year licence awarded in Aug-20242. It also secured cargo handling partnerships at Cardiff Airport3 and Miami International Airport with SKYhigh Dominicana, handling 20 freighters per week4.