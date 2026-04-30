Swissport to acquire majority stake in CV Handling
Swissport signed (28-Apr-2026) an agreement to acquire a majority stake in CV Handling, the main ground handling provider at seven airports in Cabo Verde. Swissport stated it plans to "invest millions in infrastructure upgrades, operational improvements and the introduction of advanced digital tools and training facilities". The company will also establish a Swissport Training Academy in Cabo Verde. Swissport operates 30 African stations in Algeria, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, South Africa and Tanzania. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Swissport continued to win and renew handling mandates across Europe, including a seven-year ground handling licence renewal at Zurich Airport, where it employed around 2300 staff and operated since 19961, and the start of ground handling at Frankfurt Airport under a seven-year licence awarded in Aug-20242. It also secured cargo handling partnerships at Cardiff Airport3 and Miami International Airport with SKYhigh Dominicana, handling 20 freighters per week4.