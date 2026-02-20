Sun PhuQuoc Airways signs agreement with Boeing to acquire 40 787-9s
Sun PhuQuoc Airways signed (19-Feb-2026) an agreement with Boeing to acquire 40 787-9s with a total value of approximately USD22.5 billion. The carrier chose the widebody aircraft to support its "strategic ambition to build a truly intercontinental network". The airline plans to introduce long haul international routes connecting Phu Quoc with destinations in the US, UK, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Middle East, CIS countries, Japan and Australia. The 787-9s will be configured with 296 seats and will have the capability to operate nonstop up to 16 hours. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Sun PhuQuoc Airways expanded its fleet with deliveries of A321neo and A320neo aircraft in Feb-2026, bringing its total fleet to eight, and previously outlined plans to reach 25 aircraft by the end of 2026 and up to 35 by 20271 2 3. It was recently granted an expanded air operator's certificate to operate international services and establish sales networks in South Korea and Taiwan4.