5-Jun-2020 4:07 PM

Stobart Group: London Southend Airport pax up 43% in year to 29-Feb-2020

Stobart Group non executive chairman David Shearer stated (04-Jun-2020) the business continued to make positive progress at an operating level in its core businesses during the year to 29-Feb-2020. Passengers at London Southend Airport were up 43% and it made good progress with easyJet, Ryanair and Wizz Air and secured a contract with a major global logistics business which has maintained its activity levels during the lockdown period. [more - original PR]

