STARLUX Airlines and Etihad Airways sign codeshare partnership agreement
STARLUX Airlines and Etihad Airways signed (04-Jun-2025) a codeshare partnership agreement. Under the agreement, STARLUX will codeshare on Etihad services from Abu Dhabi to destinations in Europe, including Prague, Madrid and Barcelona, while Etihad will codeshare on STARLUX services from Taiwan Taoyuan to destinations in Japan, including Nagoya, Sapporo and Fukuoka. The two airlines also aim to launch a reciprocal frequent flyer programme partnership by the end of 2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
STARLUX Airlines previously signed its first codeshare agreement with Alaska Airlines, allowing STARLUX to place its code on several US domestic routes and marking a significant step in its North American network development, as highlighted by CEO Glenn Chai1. Additionally, STARLUX CEO Chai Chien-Hua stated the airline intended to apply to join the oneworld alliance by the end of 20252.