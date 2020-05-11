Sriwijaya Air to resume domestic services for eligible passengers

Sriwijaya Air announced (10-May-2020) plans to resume domestic services from 13-May-2020 for passengers eligible to travel under Indonesian regulations, including those being repatriated, those travelling for medical treatment or to visit sick relatives and select business travellers (IndoAviation, 10-May-2020). Passengers will be required to present proof they recently tested negative for coronavirus and a letter documenting their reason for travelling in order to book tickets. [more - original PR - Indonesian]