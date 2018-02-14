14-Feb-2018 11:07 AM
Spain outlines EUR1.9bn project for Barcelona and Girona airports, operating as single airport
Spain's Minister of Public Works and Transport Inigo de la Serna, via his personal Twitter account, announced (12-Feb-2018) Barcelona El Prat Airport's 2017/2026 investment plan is budgeted at EUR1.9 billion. Work will increase airport design capacity to 70 million passengers p/a. In the same project, Aena will invest EUR464 million in Girona Costa Brava Airport effectively making both airports function as a "single airport system".
Barcelona Airport's EUR1465 miilion project is detailed as follows:
- Construction of an annex building to terminal 1;
- Expansion of the apron;
- Construction of a new car parking building.
Girona Airport's project is detailed as follows:
- Expansion of the apron, increasing aircraft parking positions;
- Expansion of passenger terminal;
- Construction of a fast rail terminal to connect Girona with Barcelona. [more - original PR - Spanish]