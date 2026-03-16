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16-Mar-2026 5:09 PM

Southwest Airlines enters interline partnership with ANA

Southwest Airlines global account manager Jason Behrens, via his personal LinkedIn account, announced (12-Mar-2026) the LCC entered an interline partnership with All Nippon Airways (ANA). The partnership enables travellers to book interline itineraries through shared gateways in Honolulu, Seattle Tacoma, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago O'Hare and Washington Dulles.

Background ✨

Southwest broadened its interline strategy in 2025, adding partners including EVA Air for trans-Pacific itineraries via Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma and Chicago O’Hare.1 It also partnered with Philippine Airlines via Los Angeles, Seattle-Tacoma, San Francisco and Honolulu, and said it explored additional trans-Atlantic partnerships towards end-2025.2 Southwest also signed an interline agreement with Hahnair, giving ticketing access to 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets outside the US.3

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