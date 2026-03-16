Southwest Airlines enters interline partnership with ANA

Southwest broadened its interline strategy in 2025, adding partners including EVA Air for trans-Pacific itineraries via Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle-Tacoma and Chicago O’Hare.1 It also partnered with Philippine Airlines via Los Angeles, Seattle-Tacoma, San Francisco and Honolulu, and said it explored additional trans-Atlantic partnerships towards end-2025.2 Southwest also signed an interline agreement with Hahnair, giving ticketing access to 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets outside the US.3